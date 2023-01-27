Robert Horry Ejected From Son's H.S. Basketball Game For Heckling Refs

Play video content TMZSports.com

7x NBA champ Robert Horry was ejected from his son's basketball game Friday night for screaming "you suck" at the referees, and TMZ Sports has video of the incident.

52-year-old Horry's son Christian is a junior at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in L.A., where he is a star guard. Harvard Westlake was playing St. Francis in Flintridge, CA Friday night.

During the 3rd quarter, Christian picked up his 4th foul, according to spectator James Escarcega, and "Big Shot Bob" wasn't exactly pleased with the call ... so he began yelling at the refs.

The video starts with Horry, mid-sentence, screaming "You suck!" while standing in the bleachers. It's not seen on the video, but this is when the ref points at Robert, and tosses him out of the game.

But, Horry didn't stop, continuing, "Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you're mad at me because I said you suck?"

Robert then climbed down the stands, where he stood on the sideline, jawing at the ref. It's difficult to understand what he's saying.

A few seconds later, someone came over to corral RH, and they began walking towards the gym exit.

Horry briefly stopped to talk to the HW coach. The guys quickly put an arm around each other, and Robert continued on.

Horry, who played with the Rockets, Suns, Lakers, and Spurs over his 17-season NBA career, won more championships (7) than almost any other player in NBA history (only 6 players won 8 or more titles). Robert was known for his ability to knock down big shots in clutch moments.