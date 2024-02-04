Kyle Richards Sits Front And Center at Morgan Wade Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards was sitting front and center at Morgan Wade's concert Saturday in Tennessee ... recording almost every moment of the country singer on stage.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star showed up to the small auditorium at the County Music Hall of Fame in Nashville and parked herself in a second-row seat among 100 other attendees. Of course, her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was nowhere in sight.

A few minutes after Kyle arrived solo to the venue, Morgan stepped on stage with her bandmate, Clint Wells, and they put on an hour-long performance.

TMZ obtained video of the gig, which captured Kyle using a cell phone to zoom in and record Morgan belting out her tunes. Our sources say Kyle seemed to enjoy the music, bopping her head to the sounds.

We're told Morgan in between tracks acknowledged her family who was also in the crowd, but not Kyle, although it was not meant as a diss.

Safe to say things are going just swimmingly for the two BFFs ... but not so much for Kyle and Mauricio.