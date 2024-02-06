Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LAFD Uses Helicopter to Rescue Man and His Dog from L.A. River During Storm

Helicopter Rescue LAFD Uses Chopper To Save Man, Dog From Raging L.A. River

2/6/2024 3:01 PM PT
RIVER RESCUE
Daniel Castillo / LAFD

Daring rescue in the middle of a historic storm dumping tons of rain on Los Angeles ... firefighters used a helicopter to save a man who jumped in a raging river to grab his dog.

The emergency situation played out Monday afternoon in the middle of the flooding L.A. River ... with LAFD crews bringing in a chopper to pull out a man who was stranded in the flowing water.

daniel castillo dog rescue 2
Daniel Castillo/LAFD

The guy was trying to bit somewhat of a hero himself ... he was attempting to save his dog, who had been swept away in the rapids during a flash flood.

As you can see, a helicopter hovered over the river and lowered a firefighter who grabbed the guy and pulled him to safety.

The poor pooch was saved too ... with the dog swimming to dry land on its own.

daniel castillo dog rescue 1
Daniel Castillo/LAFD

LAFD says both man and dog suffered minor injuries ... the guy was transported to a local hospital and the pup was taken to an animal shelter.

Firefighters are happy to report the dog is "alive and eager to reunite with his human."

Rain Causes Damage Throughout Los Angeles
As we reported ... the big storm, a Pineapple Express, is wreaking havoc in Southern California ... causing flash flooding, catastrophic landslides, and damage from debris and downed trees.

Cue Arnold Schwarzenegger ... get to the chopper!!!

