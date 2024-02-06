Marvel Crew Member Falls to His Death at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles

A crew member fell to his death at a well-known movie studio in Los Angeles -- and it was while preparing for a show for none other than Marvel ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us first responders were dispatched to Radford Studio Center in Studio City, CA Tuesday -- just outside of central L.A. -- in response to an apparent accident on a set there.

We're told paramedics arrived to sound stage 3 on the lot and came upon a middle-aged man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Our sources tell us the man appears to have fallen from the rafters area in the sound stage ... and it happened early in the morning.

According to Deadline, it was actually a worker who was prepping a set for Marvel's "Wonder Man" TV show -- which isn't set to go into production until next month. A Marvel rep says ... "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

"Wonder Man" is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II -- with Destin Daniel Cretton set to develop the show -- which will eventually debut on Disney+. The man who died was reportedly a rigger ... somebody who deals with setting up lights on set.

Our sources tell us there's no foul play suspected at this point in the police investigation -- but we're told this has actually triggered a federal probe ... OSHA's now looking into it.

The identity of the individual who perished has yet to be revealed.