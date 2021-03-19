Crew Member Dies on Set of 'The Conners'

Exclusive

A crew member died on the set of ABC's "The Conners" while the show was wrapping production ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the crew member -- who primarily works lighting on the show -- was up on the catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center Thursday when he suffered some sort of medical emergency.

We're told studio medics were called, but were unable to resuscitate the man ... he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source with knowledge tells us the show was on its final day of production at the CBS lot, our sources say the man was in his 50s or 60s.

A rep for Werner Entertainment tells us, "With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."