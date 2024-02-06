Cody Rhodes Thanks Fans For Support ... After Rock Storyline Controversy

Cody Rhodes was showered with love during "Raw" on Monday ... with fans shouting their support after the WWE Superstar seemingly got shafted out of a major storyline at the hands of The Rock.

The American Nightmare returned to the squared circle for the first time since Friday's controversial SmackDown stare-off between Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns ... and the folks in attendance in St. Louis made it known they are on his side.

A bunch of spectators chanted "We want Cody" and "Rocky sucks" during the event ... and after the TV broadcast came to a close, Rhodes addressed his diehard backers.

"For you to want me is special, because I have always wanted you," Cody said on the mic.

"I love you guys so much. I'm sorry I'm an emotional mess."

Rhodes also went to X to acknowledge the outpour of support ... and possibly hinted things may not be as they seem.

"Appreciate the passion, God bless y'all …but Trust me," Rhodes said.

As we previously reported, fans believe Rock jumped the line and will go up against Roman at WrestleMania ... an opportunity Cody earned after winning the Royal Rumble last month.

In fact, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle -- a massive WWE fan -- addressed the whole ordeal during his Super Bowl presser ... sharing his favorite theories on what might actually happen with Cody's storyline.