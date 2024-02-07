'Little Women' Reality Stars Bartending Super Bowl Watch Party in Las Vegas

There's a BIG party going down in Sin City for the Big Game ... a Super Bowl watch party with stars from the 'Little Women' reality franchise mixing up drinks and pouring shots!!!

"Little Women: NY" star Little Jess tells TMZ ... she's bartending a ticketed event at the Nerd Bar on Fremont Street with two other reality stars, and there's an open bar.

Little Jess says the other bartenders include "Little Women: Dallas" star Tiffani and "Little Women: NY" star Jordanna James ... they're calling themselves the "Tiny Tenders," short for bartenders.

With all of the ladies under 5 feet tall -- Jess says they are "hot little people" and "the hottest chicks you will ever meet under 5 foot" -- they are going to use a raised platform so they can be eye-level with customers and reach the bottles.

The ladies are experienced ... Little Jess says they've all bartended in the past and she has 15 years under her belt ... and they'll be wearing black booty shorts with matching black tiny crop tops emblazoned with "Tiny Tenders."

Tickets are going for $60 in advance or $100 at the door ... and Little Jess says 50 tickets have been sold so far and they're expecting several hundred folks to show up to a venue with a 1,000 max capacity.

Doors open at 1 PM on Super Bowl Sunday and the open bar is from 3 PM to 5 PM ... which should cover the first half of Super Bowl LVIII.

Little Jess says the open bar includes well drinks, draft beers, Capri Suns, Jell-O shots and failed drug test shots served in urine cups. The open bar also has discounts on premium booze, like $5 for Jack Daniels.

Once Usher hits the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, it's back to regular pricing.

Little Jess says they're going for a "Coyote Ugly" vibe ... and they'll be going around serving up body shots and doing some go-go dancing. She says Jordanna James worked at the OG 'Coyote Ugly' bar in NYC.

No good Super Bowl party is complete without food ... and Little Jess says they'll be serving up appetizers like tater tots, pigs in a blanket and pizza nuggets.

An open bar in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday has the potential to get rowdy ... but Little Jess says the ladies will all be wearing whistles which they use if anyone steps out of line and causes trouble.

Be warned ... Little Jess says, "We will blow the whistles three times to indicate there is trouble and then our 6-foot all-male security guards will take care of the situation."