Prince Harry Honors NFL Star After Visiting Cancer-Stricken King Charles

Prince Harry Presents Award at NFL Honors ... Steelers Star Cameron Heyward Awestruck

2/9/2024 5:43 AM PT
ROYAL HONOR
CBS/NFL

Prince Harry flew back to the U.S. and made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors -- after a short visit with his cancer-stricken father King Charles III in England.

The Duke of Sussex strolled out onstage at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas Thursday evening to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

prince harry presenting nfl man of the year award
Getty

Heyward seemed totally awestruck by Harry as the NFL star accepted his statue and stepped up to the mic to make a speech.

Check out the vid ... Heyward addressed the audience while motioning with his arm to Harry, saying, "That's freakin' Harry. Oh my god, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry."

Getty

Harry smiled, taking it all in stride while shaking hands with Heyward on the stage and posing for photos with him after the event.

prince harry clarence house
London News Pictures

As you know ... Harry hopped a Tuesday flight to London from L.A. to visit King Charles after his recent cancer diagnosis. When he arrived in the UK capital, Harry went straight to the royal residence, where he reportedly stayed with Charles for about 45 minutes before taking off.

The Royal Family
Launch Gallery
THE ROYAL FAMILY Launch Gallery
Getty

While his exit appeared abrupt, it's no secret Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been estranged from Charles and the rest of the Royal Family for quite some time. And the world has had a front-row seat to all their drama.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Hopefully, Harry and the others can work out their differences and become one big happy royal family again. We'll just have to see.

