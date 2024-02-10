What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Aside from Travis Kelce falling in love and holding hands with music's hottest star this year, he and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs have had quite the season! Put one foot forward and see if you can tackle the discreet changes in these two images.

In preparation for tomorrow's big game, the tight end was loosening up this week in Vegas during practice -- and was lookin' swift sporting some red-hot short shorts 😜.

There's no way you can mess with #87 ... but what about the others??