Beatles' Controversial Autographs For Sale For $100K

As far as The Beatles memorabilia goes, it doesn't get better than their autographs -- which you can now get your hands on if you have some seriously deep pockets.

Momentsintime.com -- one of the nation's leading autograph dealers -- has listed a signed piece of paper from all 4 members, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr -- and it can be yours for a whopping $100,000.

Lennon signed the American Airlines-branded paper as St. John Leper, alluding to Lennon's controversial "we're bigger than Jesus" comment -- the extra piece of Beatles history, albeit not something they would've wanted to be remembered for, making it all the more lucrative.

You may remember ... the remark drew considerable backlash from Christian communities -- some radio stations even refused to play their music, and their records were banned. The criticism got so ugly, it led to the end of The Beatles' touring career.

McCartney's signature is also extremely rare ... with him referencing Father McKenzie from the "Penny Lane" track. Both of these unique signatures make it worth more $.

