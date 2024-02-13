NBA's Miles Bridges Has Three Criminal Charges Dropped

Prosecutors in North Carolina have dropped three charges against NBA player Miles Bridges -- including misdemeanor child abuse -- due to lack of sufficient evidence ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court records for Mecklenburg County, the three counts -- domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property -- were dismissed on Tuesday by prosecutors, who cited insufficient evidence as a reason for dropping the case.

Bridges' former girlfriend had accused him of damaging her windshield while her children were in the car, but now it appears prosecutors felt the case wasn't strong enough to get a conviction.

"The evidence was going to show Miles was innocent and we were going to win a trial," Bridges' attorney said in a statement to ESPN.

Bridges was previously suspended for 30 games by the NBA for a prior domestic violence incident in 2022.

He got 3 years probation, 100 hours of community service, and had to take a parenting class after taking a plea deal in that case.

