Behind The Scenes at the 2024 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Hollywood's biggest movie stars mixed, mingled and munched at a famous hotel ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards ... and there was a heavy "Barbie" contingent.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were among the "Barbie" stars in attendance Monday at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon at The Beverly Hilton.

Billie Eilish and Finneas were also representing "Barbie" in Bev Hills ... the musicians are up for the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" and they seem to be the team to beat after their song won twice at the Grammys

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig was there too ... rubbing elbows with other famous directors like Steven Spielberg and "Oppenheimer" honcho Martin Scorsese.

Steven's nominated for his work as a producer on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro," which is nominated for seven Academy Awards.

Bradley directed and starred in the film and he's up for Best Actor ... so naturally he made sure to chat with some of the other stars in his category, like "American Fiction" leading man Jeffrey Wright.

This year's spread ... wild mushroom risotto.

Check out the gallery ... it's loaded with big names like Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Sterling K. Brown, Marlee Matlin, Diane Warren, Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld.