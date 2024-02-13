Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ's Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards!

TMZ's Last Minute V-Day Cards

2/13/2024 12:40 AM PT
Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards
Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Dear Lovers And Friends,

With Super Bowl LVIII seemingly flooding your feeds, there's a high probability Valentine's Day slipped through the cracks ... Don't fret though, TMZ has got your back with the sweetest celeb custom cards!

Click through this cool collection of cards and pick your top faves ...

Of course we've got Taylor and Trav, but Ice Spice, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen White and a plethora of other all-star celebs have come to play ... there's something and someone for everyone!

All you gotta do is take a look through our adorable and cheeky V-Day cards, and when you find your perfect match click on the link to download a printable version. Yes, it's that easy!

With Love,

TMZ

