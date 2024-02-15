Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Skarsgård Arrested For Marijuana Possession in Sweden

Bill Skarsgård Arrested For Drug Possession ... Fined $4,000 in Sweden

2/15/2024 8:43 AM PT
Bill Skarsgård was arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the 33-year-old actor was arrested in October for possessing 2.43 grams of cannabis at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm and was sentenced Wednesday.

We're told Bill was ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona -- approximately $3,825 USD and will not face jail time, probation or parole -- meaning it’ll all be behind him once he forks over the cash.

We’re told Skarsgård pled guilty to the crime and submitted paperwork to the court … and a judge sentenced BS based on that paperwork.

Bill -- who's starred in Stephen King's "It" and "Atomic Blonde" along with other well-known movies and TV shows -- is acting royalty in Sweden with his father Stellan and brothers Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, Ossian and Kolbjörn also members of the trade.

We've reached out to Bill for comment ... so far no word back.

