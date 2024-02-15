Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Broke Up Months After Delayed Wedding

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Postponed Wedding Beginning of End ... Too Immature To Figure Out

2/15/2024 7:34 AM PT
We Weren't Ready
Zane Lowe Podcast

Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck didn't break up the day they postponed their wedding in 2003 ... instead, they split well into the aftermath of the stunning delay.

The singer-songwriter spoke with Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview and revealed the couple may have been headed down the path to breaking up when they called their wedding off, but they stayed together for a while later ... trying to make their coupling last.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Getty

JL said the wedding delay sparked doubt in both herself and BA about "what our relationship was and where it was going" and -- even though she knew she wanted to be with him forever -- she felt their marriage wasn't going to make it the distance.

Jennifer Lopez Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Lopez explained they weren't "mature" enough to make the relationship work despite their repeated attempts ... and she added they were under the impression people broke up when "things get hard" -- so they went their separate ways.

Good thing too ... 'cause Lopez says they both needed to go find love and make families with other people before they could really work at being a couple again.

Ben Affleck's Past Loves
Launch Gallery
Ben Affleck's Past Loves Launch Gallery
Getty

Remember ... in the time after "Bennifer" broke up and before they reconciled, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and had two kids while Affleck hooked up with his "Daredevil" costar Jennifer Garner leading to a trio of children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Launch Gallery
the wedding Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Lopez said she and Ben both felt more confident in themselves as individuals when they got back together ... and this time the relationship seems permanent with the two officially tying the knot in 2022.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Absence makes the heart grow fonder ... at least it seems to have for Ben and Jen!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later