Snoop Dogg's Brother Bing Worthington Dead At 44

2/16/2024 10:05 AM PT
Remembering Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington has died ... with his famous sibling commemorating him on social media.

Snoop posted a couple times on Instagram to honor his younger brother's passing ... sharing a pic of them in a dressing room and also posting a clip of him and Bing hanging out with their other brother, Jerry, in a cemetery.

SD wrote in the caption for the clip, "always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms."

Bing -- who was Snoop Dogg's half-brother on his mother's side -- worked with Snoop over the years, starting as a roadie on Snoop's tour before taking over as tour manager.

snoop and bing date swiped

Bing also released music with his own group, Lifestyle ... they made a couple albums together and even had a song appear on the 'Van Wilder 2' soundtrack -- but Bing said he realized he enjoyed the behind-the-scenes business work more and gave up his rapper dreams.

A few years ago, Bing decided to strike out on his own and moved to Canada to open up a music studio and production company -- a merger between his own Dogg Records and Canadian hip hop label Urban Heat Legends.

Bing was 44.

RIP

