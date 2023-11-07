Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight Dead At 52, Taken Off Life Support After Stroke

11/7/2023 3:36 PM PT
C-Knight, a member of hip hop group The Dove Shack, has died ... TMZ has learned

A family member tells us C-Knight, real name Arnez Blount, passed away Tuesday after it was decided to take him off life support, weeks after first being admitted to the facility for a stroke.

TMZ broke the story, C-Knight's father told us his son was hospitalized mid-October after his blood sugar was at a scary level -- a result of his diabetes.

While getting dialysis at the hospital, he somehow suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated by doctors and put on life support ... but had been in an unresponsive state -- with medical staff telling the family there were no signs of progress.

C-Knight's father last told us they were waiting on the results of a crucial MRI to hopefully see any notable brain activity -- but his family kept optimistic while they waited.

The Dove Shack played a big part in the West Coast G-Funk music movement in the 1990s ... jumping in the game with fellow big dogs like Warren G and Snoop Dogg.

C-Knight, along with Bo-Roc and 2Scoops, put out some memorable hits like "Summertime in the LBC," "This Is The Shack," and "Smoke Out."

He was 52.

RIP

