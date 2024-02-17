Jennifer Lopez's Movie 'This Is Me... Now' Top on Amazon, Album #1 On iTunes

'This Is Me... Now' #1 on Charts

Jennifer Lopez has the number 1 movie in the world ... or at least the top flick on Amazon Prime -- the streaming home of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story."

Check out Amazon Prime right now ... the visual accompaniment to J Lo's first album in nearly a decade is outperforming the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series as well as several other popular shows on Amazon Prime.

And, the movie's not the only project blowing up either ... with her new album reaching the top spot on the iTunes charts.

Worth noting ... iTunes charts are based on people who actually purchase music which isn't as large a market as it used to be -- but, it's also one of the top 50 streaming albums on Apple Music. So we know people are listening.

A couple major accomplishments no doubt, though Lopez is used to reaching this kind of rarefied air. Back in 2001, Lopez's album "J.Lo" debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 ... and her rom-com "The Wedding Planner" topped the box office less than a week later.

So maybe J Lo's promotional tour for the project's got people listening ... as we previously reported, Lopez posed in front of billboards in Times Square to plug her new project. No shame in her face either -- she knows how to play the game!

