Taylor Swift Fan Dies While Driving to Pop Star's Australia Concert

Another deadly tragedy has struck Taylor Swift's legion of avid fans – months after one of her concertgoers died in Brazil.

The latest bad news came Thursday when a teenager was killed as she and her family were driving to the pop superstar's concert in Australia.

16-year-old Mieka Pokarier, her mother, and her sister were cruising in an SUV from the Gold Coast to Taylor's show over 1,700 miles away in Melbourne when they collided with a semi-truck.

Mieka and her 10-year-old sibling, Freya, were severely injured, while their mom, Kim, was also hurt.

Emergency Service units raced to the scene and provided medical aid to the sisters, but Mieka didn't make it and was pronounced dead.

Freya was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Kim, who was driving the SUV, was also hospitalized, but her condition was not known.

A 16-year-old fan on her way to a Taylor Swift concert has been killed, and her 10-year-old sister critically injured in shocking road crash.



The truck driver also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. So far, no one has been arrested, charged or ticketed.

Back in November, another Swiftie -- Ana Clara Benevides Machado -- died after she collapsed from heat exhaustion at Taylor's concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Taylor posted a heartfelt Instagram message, honoring Ana and postponing her show the following night.

It remains to be seen if Taylor will follow the same playbook in this latest tragedy. As you know, Taylor performed a sold-out concert in front of 96,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds Friday night.