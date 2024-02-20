Michael Chandler Calls Out Conor McGregor, Cuts Epic Promo At Monday Night Raw

Play video content WWE

The UFC and WWE are now owned by the same company, and that couldn't be clearer Monday night ... UFC star Michael Chandler showed up to Raw and cut a wild promo, attacking "candy ass" Conor McGregor!

"What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet," Iron Mike screamed to the packed crowd at the Hondo Center, and then he took aim at The Notorious.

"There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait way too long, and I still got one dude on my mind, Conor McGregor, get your candy ass back to the Octagon! We got some unfinished business boys, God bless! I'll see you at the top!"

It was a cool, unexpected moment ... and it likely won't be the last time a UFC star has the mic at a WWE event, and perhaps vice versa.

Last year, the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, merged with WWE ... creating TKO Group Holdings, an enormous company with a market cap of nearly $15 billion. The Rock sits on the company's board. Ari Emanuel is the CEO.

As for what Chandler said from just outside the squared circle, he took a shot at McGregor ... as the pair still doesn't have an official fight date despite almost a year passing since the men coached against each other on "The Ultimate Fighter."

Last month, it finally appeared the guys had decided on a date ... June 29 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, there's been nothing set in stone since.