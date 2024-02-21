Guess Who This Lil' Girl In Overalls Turned Into!

Before this little blondie with curly hair turned into a business woman and reality TV star, she was just looking oh so cute in her overalls, hanging on the tractor with her older bro' and growing up in Utah.

Prior to making her on-screen debut back in 2020, she worked in skincare and with her recent fame and following, she's been able to create her own skincare brand. Yes, she may be in her late 30's, but (through marriage), she's quite the hip grandmother!