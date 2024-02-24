Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Duke's Kyle Filipowski Injured By Wake Forest Fan in Brutal Video

Kyle Filipowski Duke B-Ball Star Injured ... Wake Forest Fans Rushed Court

2/24/2024 4:03 PM PT
Kyle Filipowski wake forest injury main alt 1
Getty

Duke basketball's Kyle Filipowski just got injured on the court ... not during the game, mind you -- but by overzealous fans storming the venue postgame.

Duke -- ranked eighth in the country -- just lost 83-79 in a nail-biter match against unranked Wake Forest, a huge upset that could have major conference championship implications.

As students of the winning side tend to do after a big win, hundreds of excited college kids rushed the court and they appear to have injured the projected top-10 overall pick.

From far away, it was unclear exactly what happened, though Kyle looked to be in considerable pain ... but ESPN had the overhead view of the incident, and it's painful to watch.

It seems one fan ran right into Kyle's leg, bending it the wrong way and apparently spraining his ankle -- all while talking trash to the basketball phenom instead of paying attention to where he was running.

Filipowski nearly collapses, doubled over by the collision before hobbling toward his teammates who supported his weight -- basically, dragging him to the locker room.

Kyle Filipowski playing sub
Getty

Obviously, Kyle's squad was incensed after the game with his coach Jon Scheyer openly questioning when the NCAA was going to ban courtstorming.

Kyle also opened up about the incident after the game ... and he says he thinks the fan hit him on purpose, trying to injure him.

A major injury right now could seriously affect Kyle's future livelihood BTW ... 'cause NBA.com just ranked him as the projected 9th overall pick in this year's draft -- meaning an astronomical payday.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

All of that could be in jeopardy now ... 'cause some irresponsible fans couldn't stay in their damn seats.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later