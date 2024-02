Kanye West acusa a Adidas de "violación" por vender zapatillas Yeezy no homologadas

You have notifications blocked

You have notifications blocked. Unblock.

Travis Kelce y Patrick Mahomes siguen de fiesta en Las Vegas cantando "We Are the Champions"

KANYE WEST x ADIDAS CEO BJØRN GULDEN 🔥 “I just ran into the CEO of Adidas” pic.twitter.com/KMcFbuAYF2

Old news is old news!

Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!