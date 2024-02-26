Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Keyshia Cole Surprises Atlanta Students With Performance Of Hit 'Love'

Keyshia Cole Surprises Middle Schoolers 'Love' Is In The Air!!!

2/26/2024 8:29 AM PT
SURPRISING THE STUDENTS

Keyshia Cole's music has transcended several generations ... just ask the group of middle schoolers the R&B songstress just floored with a surprise performance of one of her earlier hits!!!

A choir of middle schoolers at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta were recently belting out Keyshia's 2005 track "Love" at a concert ... but were caught off guard when Clark stopped and cut the music mid-way, instructing them to sing it more like the originator.

The gag could've potentially killed the little guy leading the choir's confidence... Clark told him he wasn't bringing enough heart and soul to the show!!! 😬

Little did they know, the originator was waiting in the back to crash the party ... and the kids completely lost their minds when Keyshia showed up and joined them in a super "Love" sing-along.

The song has been blowin' up on TikTok and is also a go-to for up-and-coming singers to show off their vocal range.

Coco Jones covered "Love" a few years ago and won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance!!!

Keyshia Cole Performance Photos
Keyshia's a pro. She went on to headline her own "Love Hard" tour right after!!!

