Taylor Swift's Australia Fans Can Bring Regular Bags to Shows Due To Gun Laws

Taylor Swift's Australia bag policy is pretty noticeable compared to the States -- her fans can walk in without having to visibly show what they have inside ... and the reason is gun laws.

People have been reacting to the fact all these Aussies going to Taylor concerts over the past couple weeks have been strolling into the stadiums with regular shmegular bags hanging from their shoulders ... and the reason it's getting attention is because America is very different.

Take a look for yourself ... these shots of Swifties down under have stirred a conversation about the contrast between Australia's gun laws and the USA's -- which are way more strict.

Fact is ... these youths are able to come in with concealed bags because their national laws surrounding firearms are almost night and day compared to the States. You can own a gun in Australia, but you gotta jump through a ton of hoops to obtain one -- and concealed carry is not a thing out there. Semi-automatic weapons are also completely banned there, period.

Play video content TikTok / @mollykhalter

Compare that to photos of American Swifties who were going to her "Eras" shows last year ... and you'll see, they had to bring clear, see-through bags that exposed everything inside.

Hardly anyone thinks a Taylor Swift fan would ever bring anything dangerous to one of her concerts -- but the truth is, in America, you just never know. That's the reality these days.

Australia pivoted to harsher gun control laws in the mid-90s after an awful mass shooting that claimed upwards of 35 lives and injured many others. After that, they swiftly enacted these stringent regulations over owning guns ... and there haven't been many mass shootings since.

There are other things about Australia that are also on a tighter leash -- which has led some to accuse the country of being overbearing -- but bottom line ... they're experiencing fewer shootings than us.

Play video content TMZ Studios