Naked Woman Gets Into Barbaric Fight in Venice Beach, Spiked Clubs Used

A naked woman went on a mini rampage in L.A. this week -- attacking folks at Venice Beach ... but another lady was equally ready to throw down, with medieval weapons no less.

This wild incident was captured Monday by witnesses in broad daylight, with this woman who was butt-naked going berserk on the boardwalk near the beach. Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... the nudist squared up with another gal, who had a spiked club.

The woman in the black tank top swung the bat at her rival, who retreated as she defended herself. They went back and forth for a bit ... and this birthday suit-babe kinda did a catwalk at one point.

The other lady then struck the naked woman with the baton before throwing it at her. The nude woman then picked it up and started running at the woman as well as other people, threatening them with the club, it seems.

The fully-clothed woman then retrieved a second baton ... and they battled on the pavement. Witnesses told us the insane altercation carried on for around 6 minutes without any police response, and some others were accosted and threatened in the mix as well.

