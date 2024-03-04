TLC's Chilli Becomes A Grandma At 53 As Son Welcomes Baby

Chilli is officially a grandma at 53 'cause her son, Tron Austin, has just welcomed his first child with his wife, Jeong Ah Wang!

Tron -- whom the TLC singer shares with her ex, Dallas Austin -- made the big announcement Saturday ... sharing a sweet IG snap of his newborn daughter and his wife, right from the hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

He wrote ... "On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁娥) we are officially parents!!"

Tron also shared that Jeong had to undergo an emergency C-section a few days earlier than her expected due date, sending their anxiety levels through the roof. But he gushed that despite the challenges ... his wife courageously powered through to bring their healthy and beautiful baby girl into the world.

Tron and Jeong shared their pregnancy news back in September, revealing they'd been on quite the fertility journey to get to this point ... and now, you can tell they're proud parents.

Jeong went through a laundry list of procedures -- two HSG procedures, a hysteroscopy, having both her tubes and scar tissue removed from hernia and appendicitis surgeries, one egg retrieval and a heartbreaking miscarriage. The hardships were clearly worth it in the end!

As of right now, Tron's mama Chilli hasn't said anything publicly about her granddaughter just yet, but she's probably soaking up every moment with her newest family member.