Willy Wonka Experience Villain The Unknown Gets Its Own Horror Movie

More fallout from the failed Willy Wonka Experience -- only this time, it's somewhat positive ... 'cause they're gonna make a movie out of this, or at least one character and one genre.

As it turns out, a Scotland-based production company is planning to make a horror film in connection to the viral disaster -- but they're honing in on a memorable cameo in the whole thing that kinda took the internet by storm. Of course ... we're referring to The Unknown.

Play video content

Per Bloody Disgusting ... Kaledonia Pictures has announced a new project on the horizon that they're hoping to film and release this year, and yes it's named after the big bad.

The company says, "The film ... follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands -- where an unknowable evil awaits them."

Play video content TikTok / @felicia.wishes

KP adds ... "We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide."

If you didn't catch all this ... The Unknown was one of the hilarious highlights from the Wonka experience -- portrayed as some obscure evil spirit that was randomly thrown into the mix.

We'll admit it was a pretty creepy character -- at least the kids thought so -- and the girl behind the mask came forward to confirm the job that day was as awful as the other actors have also said it was.

Play video content TikTok/@jojorobertson7