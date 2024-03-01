'Wonka' Experience Creators Apologize For Disastrous UK Pop-Up Attraction

The organizers of the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in the UK have issued an official apology -- that's after nearly a week of pure chaos, anger and rib-tickling memes.

Glasgow-based House of Illuminati -- the team behind the now-viral attraction -- laid it out on FB Friday ... owning up to the fiasco and acknowledging the disappointment and frustration they caused to all those parents who just wanted to show their kids a good time.

That being said ... HOI says that while it takes full responsibility for its decisions surrounding the debacle, anyone who was hired externally is categorically not affiliated with them -- meaning that tossing out allegations against those who didn't have anything to do with the mess can do some serious damage.

They're basically reminding everyone ... get the full story before casting judgment.

The person behind the post also lets us in on a deeply personal matter ... saying that they too are paying the price for the failed venture 'cause their wedding is now off.

Although, they note ... the ticket sales weren't ever gonna fund it in the first place.

They're also working hard to rectify the situation ... and refunding all 850 transactions of 35 pounds a pop is definitely a step in the right direction.

All in all, they're asking for some sympathy and time to process everything that's happened, adding ... "My intention is to learn from this experience. Your support and understanding during this time mean the world to me."

The official apology came after video surfaced of HOI facing off against some seriously angry parents -- who demanded refunds in a heated clip making the rounds online.

Paul Connell, one of the Wonkas caught up in this viral mess, also spilled the tea to TMZ ... saying the situation spiraled to the point cops had to be called. Adding insult to injury, PC also claimed he still hadn't been paid the 500 pounds (roughly $633) for his part in the event.

Nonetheless, the pissed parents have all rallied together and are reportedly working on putting on their own "Wonka" exhibit.

