'Wonka' Experience Organizers Confronted By Parents in Heated Video

The organizers behind the chaotic Willy Wonka pop-up attraction in the UK were directly confronted by outraged customers ... which we can now see in this heated video.

In the footage above ... House of Illuminati -- the organizers behind the disastrous event -- are shouted at by angry parents, who accuse them of scamming kids after putting on an exhibit with cheap decorations, zero chocolate and a script made from artificial intelligence.

What's worse ... it's said the group charged $35 a pop for this sad display, and the parents clearly feel like they got ripped off, evidenced in their shouted words and scolding.

While one of the planners is seen assuring the enraged attendees that full refunds would be issued -- the crowd does not appear satisfied with his response ... with one woman threatening to call the police. As we all now know ... they eventually did call cops.

One guest calls out the company for duping attendees -- as they posted little to no information on social media or their website. She screamed ... "It's a scam. You've scammed children!"

One of the organizers does offer up an apology -- saying he's "very, very sorry" for the whole mess. That wasn't good enough for the fuming mob here, though.

This encounter confirms what Paul Connell -- who played one of the Wonkas at the now-viral experience -- previously told TMZ about the "carnage" that ensued after guests formed an angry mob.

He dished to us that the cops were called after the frustrated group began throwing things and crying. While over 850 refunds are said to have been issued -- PC alleged he still hadn't been paid the 500 pounds (roughly $633) for his part in the event.

Now, we know there is a sweet ending potentially in the works at the moment ... some of the pissed parents who left with disappointed kids are reportedly working on putting on their own exhibit that will be totally free.

