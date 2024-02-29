'Wonka' Experience Actor Details Carnage, Mob Over Display

One of the actors working the disastrous Willy Wonka attraction in the UK is spilling it all -- dishing the ins and outs of what went wrong, and how parents are making things right.

Paul Connell -- who played one of the Wonkas at the now-viral disaster -- tells TMZ cops were called after people began throwing things when the experience in Glasgow failed to impress, which seriously pissed off the families who paid good money to be entertained. He says ... "People were crying. People were shouting. It just turned into carnage, basically."

PC doesn't blame guests for their outrage either -- as he says there wasn't even chocolate offered at the attraction! Check out the interview he did with us ... he gets into the nitty gritty of it all, including what he says the attraction workers were instructed to give the kids.

Let's just say it was meager and meaningless ... and not very sweet.

ICYMI ... families say they were left feeling duped after being promised a whimsical adventure to a Willy Wonka walkthrough -- which basically turned out to be just a basic ass warehouse filled with half-hearted decorations and hardly any treats.

They reportedly paid $35 a ticket -- which was a pretty penny for this sad sight.

As we reported ... the event had a weird and slapped-together 13-page script -- which Paul says he had to ditch for good old-fashioned improv -- it was literally that bad.

BTW, some have claimed the Wonka script here might've been made with AI software.

What's worse -- Paul says this isn't the first time the company behind the exhibit has tried -- and failed -- to put on a themed event ... he claims they've attempted to pull this off in the past, but it sounds like those previous tries didn't go so well either.

Oh, and it's not just the attendees who are unhappy here -- as Paul alleges he hasn't been paid the 500 pounds (roughly $633) for his time and work. He tells TMZ ... "No one's contacted me at all. It's just been dead silence from them."

But much like the ending of Roald Dahl's children's classic ... there's a happy ending in the works -- at least that's what Paul says he's heard through the grapevine in the aftermath.

PC tells us that a group of parents who attended the event with their kids are actually planning to put on a new experience of their own -- and want him to participate. The new exhibit will be free -- as they're planning to have sponsors and plenty of donations lined up.

