Doritos Ends Partnership With Transgender Influencer Amid Boycott Calls

Doritos has parted ways with a Spanish transgender influencer -- this after old controversial tweets resurfaced and sparked calls for a boycott ... and yeah, this has echoes of Bud Light.

24-year-old Samantha Hudson -- who recently appeared in a new ad for Doritos out in Spain -- was put on blast this week by right-leaning X users amid her first promotional plug for the chip brand ... calling out an alleged social media post where she reportedly declared a desire to do inappropriate things to a 12-year-old girl when she was 15.

Of course ... many also just slammed the fact Doritos had partnered with a trans woman.

Samantha wrote the inappropriate post in 2015 -- which has seemingly been deleted from her account ... but which got screen-grabbed and shared online. SH's original upload for Doritos has also been wiped from her Instagram account -- which has lost nearly 30,000 followers in the wake of the controversy ... this after Doritos axed their deal.

Once the digital spot ran and went viral ... the hashtag #BoycottDoritos made the rounds online. In the aftermath, Doritos Spain caved ... nixing their partnership with Samantha and saying they simply weren't aware of her old tweets when they first brought her on.

They added ... "We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind."

Samantha reportedly apologized for the resurfaced posts after becoming famous ... saying she doesn't remember writing "such barbarities" almost 10 years ago. However -- she did reportedly acknowledge that she previously "dedicated [her]self to saying nonsense" in the name of dark humor.

If this whole saga sounds familiar ... that's because something very similar happened here in the States last year. Remember, Anheuser Busch -- which manufactures Bud Light -- faced a boycott fiasco after naming transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney as an ambassador.

While that whole thing dragged on for quite a while -- with AB taking a major financial hit after their customers dug their heels in on the boycott -- this situation resolved quickly.