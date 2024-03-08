Matt Rife Accused of Trading Sexual Favors for Fame, Ariana Grande Hints at Dalton Gomez Cheating | The TMZ Podcast

& Ariana Grande May Be Hinting At What Caused Her Divorce 👀

Comedian Matt Rife is exploring his legal options after comedian Nima Yamini made claims that he performed sexual favors in exchange for fame and fortune.

In case you missed it -- Nima alleged he and Matt were promised fame and fortune by two Hollywood executives, but only if they performed fellatio on them. Nima says he refused but alleges Rife stayed behind and did the deed.

'Euphoria' star Nika King, who plays Zendaya's mom, Leslie, on the show, is speaking out after she joked that she couldn't pay her rent due to the show's filming delays.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson couldn't keep their hands off each other while on her birthday trip down Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Lupita and Joshua have been inseparable since they were first spotted together at a concert in L.A. back in October. Looks like they're officially an item!

Plus, Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine,' is officially out and people are saying she may be hinting that her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, cheated on her in one of the tracks.