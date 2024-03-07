Jake Paul to Fight Mike Tyson in Netflix Boxing Match, 'Biggest Fight in History' | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...



Andy Cohen is firing back at Leah McSweeney after she claimed in a lawsuit that he encouraged cocaine use and created a toxic work environment on the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" set.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the movie "Rust," was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Paula Abdul fired back at "American Idol" executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, bringing up receipts of text messages showing sexual harassment. This comes after Lythgoe's legal response included emails from Paula in which Nigel says gave off a friendly and loving vibe between the two.

Plus ... Jake Paul is set to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson in a match that will air on Netflix in July! Paul, 27, says the boxing match with Tyson, 57, will be the "biggest fight in history."