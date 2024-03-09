Vegan Bakery Under Investigation for Possible Dunkin' Donuts Infiltration

The owners of a vegan bakery in Long Island say they've become gluten'd for punishment -- instead of getting dairy and gluten-free treats, they fear a vendor sent them ... Dunkin' Donuts!!!

It might sound funny, but New York state officials are now investigating what went down inside CindySnacks in Huntington, NY. The store is a vegan joint, but it's accusing one of its vendors of supplying non-vegan baked goods ... possibly purchased from Dunkin'.

The offending item was a donut, which CindySnacks posted on its Instagram earlier this week -- a strawberry frosted donut covered with purple and orange colored Ds -- which CindySnacks pointed out, looks very much like a Dunkin' menu item.

CindySnacks co-owner Jonathan Stengel wrote in the post, “I immediately became concerned as to why this one donut was decorated differently than all the others and in such a strikingly similar way to a recognizable chain.” He says he pulled all items they'd received from the vendor, The Savory Fig, until he could figure out what was happening.

Stengel says he contacted The Savory Fig owner, informing them ... "If these are Dunkin’ Donuts the ingredients could kill somebody as we have so many ppl with severe dairy allergies that shop here."

Although the vendor insisted the donut was not a Dunkin' design, Stengel and his partner decided to check on their own with a home-testing kit for gluten ... and he says it came back positive.