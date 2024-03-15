Madonna Fan in Wheelchair Breaks Silence on Concert Callout

Madonna called out a woman in a wheelchair for not standing up at one of her concerts -- and while everyone gave her s*** for it ... the lady herself really isn't sweating it.

Vanessa Gorman -- who was the woman Madge called out in Vancouver last month -- tells TMZ ... she was pretty shocked by the concert callout at Rogers Arena -- 'cause she says she was in a bright pink wheelchair and figured Madonna could see it clear as day.

Play video content TMZ.com

She also says she initially didn't think that Madonna was talking about her when the singer asked why she wasn't standing -- but when it became clear, she was kinda star-struck ... which you can see in this video from her angle, obtained by TMZ.

Watch ... Madonna is seen singling out Vanessa -- who was seated on the floor right by the stage. While the spotlight was technically put on her, Vanessa says she was unfazed by the attention ... and responded by simply shouting her love for the singer. So, no outrage.

Play video content

Looking back on the exchange, Vanessa -- who is a paraplegic from a motor vehicle accident in 1999 -- doesn't think Madonna was being mean ... defending her idol by saying it was clearly a mistake. For anyone wondering, she is absolutely not offended by the situation.

She adds ... "Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand -- she had no idea I was paralyzed."

The fan applauds Madonna for apologizing right away and into the mic so that everybody could hear it. FWIW, Vanessa says that she went on to enjoy the rest of the concert.

Unfortunately for Madge, this was just the latest headline her world tour has made in recent months. Remember, Madonna was called out by Luther Vandross' estate after the singer was mistakenly included in the AIDS tribute that plays during her performance of "Live to Tell."