Minnesota Lynx Announce Maya Moore's Jersey Retirement

Maya Moore's No. 23 will hang in the rafters forever -- the Minnesota Lynx are slated to retire the superstar's jersey this upcoming season.

The WNBA team listed the ceremony on its upcoming schedule ... showing "Maya Moore jersey retirement" for the August 24 game against Indiana Fever.

Moore became the 1st overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft ... and led the Lynx to four WNBA championships.

She was also named WNBA Finals MVP, a six-time All-Star ... and led the league in scoring and steals.

Moore is one of the greatest winners in women's basketball history ... and it all started with her four seasons at UConn.

Moore -- a McDonald's All-American -- averaged 19.7 points per game with a 52% shooting average during her college career ... and broke several school records including the all-time single-season scorer.

While winning two NCAA titles with the Huskies, Moore was also named Naismith College Player of the Year and earned the John R. Wooden Award twice and AP College Player of the Year twice.

She also won two Olympic gold medals and FIBA gold medals.

However, the 34-year-old stepped away from basketball in 2018 to focus on criminal injustice reform cases ... including her longtime friend, Jonathan Irons', whom she helped free from prison while he was serving a 50-year bid for assault and burglary.

Moore then revealed in 2020 she and Irons got married. Their son, Jonathan Jr., was born in 2022.

After being away from the game for several years, Moore decided to retire in 2023.

Moore still does work with her non-profit, Win With Justice, which aims to educate those on "the excessive power that prosecutors have in maintaining and expanding mass incarceration while inspiring the public and prosecutors to action."