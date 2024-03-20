'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Suggests She Had Orgy with John Mayer

Play video content Bravo

Scheana Shay seems to be suggesting she banged John Mayer -- but more than just that ... there appears to have been other people in the bedroom too.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star made the confession during Tuesday's episode ... where she shared during a game of "Never Have I Ever" that she partook in an orgy long before meeting husband Brock Davies.

In a confessional for 'VPR,' SS elaborated a bit more ... confirming her orgy partner was an A-list celeb. She then dropped a not-so-subtle clue hinting at John's identity ... as she said her body was a wonderland at the time.

This isn't the first time Scheana has spilled on her past fling with John -- who is notably BFFs with Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen. Remember, Scheana shared on the "Flashbacks" podcast in 2020 that she first met John when he was still dating Jennifer Aniston.

Apparently, the trio partied together at a bash in Beverly Hills ... but nothing intimate happened then. After John and Jen called it quits, as the story goes, the singer called up Scheana ... who said she ended up in a throuple with John and "Hills" vet Stacie Adams (AKA the girl who stirred the pot in Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's relationship).

The romance lasted only six months, as Scheana claimed she bounced from the throuple after struggling with jealousy. Though Scheana and Stacie's friendship made it through the drama -- Stacie notably served as a bridesmaid in Scheana's first wedding to ex Mike Shay.