Scheana Shay Seemingly Shades Rachel Leviss in New Diss Track

Rachel Leviss may not be coming back to "Vanderpump Rules," but that isn't stopping Scheana Shay from her anti-Rachel campaign.

Scheana dropped a new song Friday called "Apples" ... in which some of the lyrics go like this ... "I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?"

Scheana wasn't done ... "And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you’re gone without a trace; I thought you were grateful / I found out you’re fake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you."

Interesting ... saying "you're gone without a trace" suggests Scheana is completely done with her friendship with Rachel or she's pissed Rachel decided not to return to 'VPR.' After all, Rachel is a big reason people wanted to watch Season 11.

And get this ... Shay labels Rachel a "narcissistic psychopath" whom she "cut out like lipo."

Scheana was pissed at the time over Rachel having an affair with Tom Sandoval ... ultimately resulting in Rachel (then Raquel) getting a restraining order against her after claiming Scheana physically attacked her.

Play video content

Scheana denied the whole thing, with her lawyer calling Rachel a "known liar and a cheat." As you know, Scheana won in the end -- with the whole thing eventually getting dismissed.