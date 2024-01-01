John Mayer Sends Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Into Laughing Fit at NYE Cat Cafe
John Mayer to Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Cat Got Your Tongue???
1/1/2024 6:15 AM PT
John Mayer destroyed Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN's New Year's Eve show ... turning them into laughing hyenas as cat butts populated his side of the screen!
This John Mayer interview at a Cat Cafe in Tokyo is totally unhinged. 😆 #CNNNYE #CNN #NYE2023 #johnmayer #NewYear pic.twitter.com/9YqQCEAz55— AC (@ACinPhilly) January 1, 2024 @ACinPhilly
John joined the 2 best friends on the broadcast from a cat cafe in Tokyo. JM never made clear why alcohol mixes with felines, but even if he did it would not have made a difference.
Anderson couldn't hold it together, as John used his deadpan humor at the Cat in the Box Cafe to render the 2 hosts unable to carry on a convo.
Anderson Cooper’s reaction to taking a shot is peak 2023 @Andy @andersoncooper #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/goRwWs8gqM— Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) January 1, 2024 @meredithdwalsh
Maybe part of the reason is that CNN seems to have changed its "no drinking" policy because the 2 ACs were taking some pretty serious shots every hour.
A good time was had by all.