Trump's New York Estate Primed to Be Seized Amid Massive Fraud Judgment

Donald Trump seems unable to come up with the cash he needs to keep fighting his fraud case judgment -- and now, the AG is getting ready to seize one of his massive properties.

The ex-Prez's 230-acre estate in Bedford, NY -- known as Seven Springs -- appears to be in the crosshairs of Letitia James, who recently filed legal docs indicating her office is prepared to pounce on this property ... possibly the first of many in an effort to collect on the nearly half-billion judgment Trump is on the for after losing his bank fraud trial last month.

Online records show James' office filed to enforce the judgment in Westchester County -- which is where Seven Springs is -- signaling that law enforcement is gearing up to seize this property first if DT can't come up with the bond they need to pony up by month's end.

The fact James filed the judgment in Westchester County effectively acts as a lien on Trump's property -- and many expect her to continue snatching up his assets until the $355 million he owes is paid. In order to appeal this judgment, Trump needs to come up with even more money ... a whopping $464 million, which he's struggling to secure with a bond.

Seven Springs is so big that it actually spans three different towns there in the county -- and it oozes luxury ... with carriage houses all throughout, in addition to the main mansion.

The Seven Springs estate is one of Trump's many properties -- and there are a lot of people who believe James is prepared to seize even more if need be ... including, possibly, Trump Tower.

Here's the twist, and it just surfaced ... there's gonna be an IPO for Truth Social, and Trump could score north of $3 BILLION, but he won't be able to sell his stock for 6 months.