Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Relists L.A. Area Home for Just Under $7M

Flea is looking to make an almost $3 million profit on his L.A. area home after listing it for a hefty price ... TMZ has learned.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers founding member put his SoCal estate back on the market Tuesday -- asking for $6.997 million for the residence. Remember, the bassist first nabbed the over five-acre estate in 2018 for $4.25 million. He previously tried to unload it back in 2022.

Still, after taking a closer look at the listing's gorgeous photos, it's clear the home is worth every penny. The residence, which sits north of downtown L.A. in La Crescenta, boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 1,350 square feet of living space.

The abode is broken up into two residence spaces. There's the main house, which was constructed in the 2000s, that features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and striking mountain views.

Sitting above the main residence is the property's original house, which was built in 1953 and includes two bedrooms and an additional bathroom. If you've counted only four bedrooms so far ... you're correct, as there's also a one-bedroom cabin on the five acres that border the Angeles National Forest.

Sounds like a perfect property for anyone looking to have long-term guests or wanting some serious privacy from others.

The amenities are pretty impressive too, as there's a 50-foot-long lap pool and a catering kitchen. Where do we sign up?

