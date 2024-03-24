Riley Strain's Death Reportedly Appears Accidental After Preliminary Autopsy

Riley Strain's tragic death appears accidental with no foul play suspected at this time after a preliminary autopsy ... according to a new report citing local police.

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly confirmed to WKRN News 2 that the preliminary autopsy on Riley has been completed, and the death continues to appear accidental.

This seemingly supports the police's initial conclusions ... remember, after Riley's body was found Friday the police held a presser where they reiterated that no foul play was suspected.

Strain -- a Missouri college student -- was recovered from the Cumberland River about eight miles from downtown Nashville where he vanished during a night out with friends.

Riley disappeared on Friday, March 8 after getting kicked out of Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar ... and, surveillance footage caught him wandering the city aimlessly, though he seemed totally fine while interacting with cops.

32 Bridge Bar claims they didn't overserve Riley, but admits they did kick him out because he was too intoxicated.

After leaving the bar, Riley seemingly made his way toward the river -- confirmed by a bank card discovered in that area. Search crews began scouring the river after the find ... and eventually came across Strain's body.