Travis Etienne's Brother Trevor, Georgia Running Back, Arrested for DUI

Trevor Etienne -- the college football star and brother to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne -- has been arrested for DUI ... TMZ has confirmed.

A representative with the Athens-Clarke County jail tells TMZ ... Trevor was booked at 4:35 AM ET on a DUI charge.

He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road, and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.

We're told Trevor was released just before 5:30 AM after paying bonds totaling $1,883.

Trevor -- who is 19 years old -- played for two seasons with the Florida Gators, rushing for more than 1,400 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Etienne transferred from Florida to the University of Georgia just a couple months ago and had been practicing with his new squad.

In a statement to ESPN, Georgia Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond said the school was aware of the charges and was looking into the matter.