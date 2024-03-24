Travis Etienne's Brother Trevor, Georgia Running Back, Arrested for DUI
3/24/2024 12:44 PM PT
Trevor Etienne -- the college football star and brother to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne -- has been arrested for DUI ... TMZ has confirmed.
A representative with the Athens-Clarke County jail tells TMZ ... Trevor was booked at 4:35 AM ET on a DUI charge.
He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road, and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.
We're told Trevor was released just before 5:30 AM after paying bonds totaling $1,883.
Trevor -- who is 19 years old -- played for two seasons with the Florida Gators, rushing for more than 1,400 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Etienne transferred from Florida to the University of Georgia just a couple months ago and had been practicing with his new squad.
In a statement to ESPN, Georgia Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond said the school was aware of the charges and was looking into the matter.
We've reached out to Etienne's camp ... so far no word back.