Will Smith Gets Deep When Asked About Net Worth, Doesn't Confirm $350M

Will Smith took one question about his net worth and turned it into a philosophical session ... but when pressed on how much he might be worth, the dude deflected.

The actor was asked by Complex's Speedy Morman if it was true his net worth was $350M as listed on Google ... but Will laughed it off, saying he didn't really keep track of that stuff. So in other words, he didn't confirm or deny.

Eventually, Will dove in on the question -- but only elaborated on his mindset, saying when he was coming up in Hollywood, he was all about making money. Not so much now though.

He explained that he's in the downsizing phase of life now, but at this point ... he says all he wants to do is "give, give, give" in the second half of his life. Will says a lot of people come to this realization when they hit 50 ... going on to say worldly things no longer fulfill them.

In fact, he straight-up calls this part of life scary -- 'cause he's realized no relationship, no money, not even his own kids, can make him truly happy anymore.

Will continues in full-on philosopher mode ... saying, "That happy is internal, full frontal contact with your dark knight of the soul and you reconcile that you gotta make happy in here. You gotta make happy in here with none of that stuff. You gotta take happy to the people you love -- you can’t try to get it from them. … It’s not for the faint of heart."