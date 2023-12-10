Jada Pinkett Says Chris Rock Oscars Slap Saved her Marriage to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will may have been completely dunzo by now, were it not for literally having some sense slapped into them ... indirectly, of course, because poor Chris Rock was the actual target.

Jada further opened up about the famous slap to Daily Mail, saying, "I nearly didn't even attend the Oscars that year, but I'm glad I did," adding, "I call it the 'holy slap' now because so many positive things came after it."

Play video content 3/27/22 ABC

Jada said, "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him."

As Jada revealed in her memoir, she and Will have been separated since 2016, but judging from their public statements since the book's release, they're back on track, although the scope of their relationship is still a mystery.

Play video content 10/16/23 NBC

Will had previously co-signed on his wife's take, said back in October ... “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”