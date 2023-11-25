Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Pose Together for Thanksgiving Shoot

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were back together and smiling for the camera this Thanksgiving -- although their public evidence differs in what may be a significant way.

The couple -- who've recently made clear they don't have a traditional relationship/marriage -- got the whole fam together for the holiday ... which included themselves, their kids and their parents, with everyone coming together under one roof for a neat pro photo shoot.

WS and JPS uploaded different shots on their respective Instagram pages, but it appears Will threw up way more than Jada did ... notably, some pretty loving shots between him and her.

As you can see, the pic where it's just him and Jada posing together features him planting a kiss on her head. Her version of that photo is a tad bit different, though ... she posted one where he's nuzzling/cradling her head and threw it up as part of a larger collage.

Obviously, this is reading into the tea leaves a bit ... but hey, considering everything that's been circulating about these two over the years -- it's worth analyzing this stuff.

On its face, it would appear Will wanted to present more of a happy couple/united front vibe with his photos, and Jada seemed content with keeping her IG upload focused more on the family at large ... which kinda jibes with how she's spoken about Will, especially lately.

Remember, Jada revealed last month that she and Will had been living separate lives for years and weren't romantically involved anymore -- while also going on to say she was shocked when Will referred to her as his "wife" when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Her memoir revelations put renewed focus on their dynamic, which had already been under a microscope well before her book -- and that was multiplied with the latest salacious claim.

Despite all that drama -- and regardless of whether they're on the same page with their family photo uploads or not -- the Smiths appear to be enjoying each other for the holidays.