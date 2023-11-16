Cardi B Defends Will Smith Amid Gay Sex Rumor ... Slams Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B is coming to Will Smith's defense amid a rumor that he had sex with Duane Martin -- one he denies, BTW -- and she's also dragging the blogger who aired this laundry.

The rapper hopped on IG Live Wednesday night to talk about the story. She doesn't really weigh in on the veracity of the claim -- or what she makes of the allegation itself -- but simply says Will's unproblematic ... and that he doesn't deserve this treatment.

Cardi brings up his horoscope (Libra) and says she believes Libras are constantly being tested by others --speaking as one herself -- until they eventually snap ... seemingly referencing WS's infamous Oscars slap.

Basically, she sees it as unfair when people are pushed to their limits and when they act out -- the public gives them side-eye. She also thinks it's wild folks can get on a big platform and just say anything about anyone ... and that it picks up major traction, even if it's BS.

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent



You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023 @unwinewithtasha

This is where she lays into Tasha K -- who, BTW, is the same woman CB successfully sued for defamation. Remember, Tasha technically owes Cardi about $3.4 million in a judgment.

It was just a few weeks ago that Cardi signaled an apparent softening on trying to enforce that payout -- but here, CB seems to be reversing course ... saying some people never change.

She lays into Tasha for allowing the supposed ex-friend/assistant of Will to get on her podcast and make such an outlandish allegation ... and says that has to stop STAT.

FWIW, Tasha keeps landing in trouble ... mind you, she just got sued by R. Kelly. Now, after Jada said a lawsuit's coming -- she could possibly see herself named as a defendant again.

