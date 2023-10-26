Cardi B Debating Easing Off Tasha K $3.4 Mil Judgment, Seeking Mom's Advice

Play video content

Cardi B just might be softening her stance when it comes to her archenemy, blogger Tasha K, and the $3.4 million she owes Cardi!!!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper gave her fans an emotional testimonial in the wee hours of Thursday morning ... warning them never to mistake her kindness for weakness, but also admitted she's debating if she should continue to pursue the fat judgment the court ruled Tasha needs to fork over.

Cardi's revelation came a few hours after Tasha went live Wednesday night ... tearfully speaking of her own past trauma, while apologizing to Cardi and speaking on her own topsy-turvy relationship with Nicki Minaj.

Fans warned Cardi not to fall for what many see as crocodile tears from Tasha -- the gossip blogger filed for bankruptcy in May as the $3.4 million judgment still loomed. Their beef boiled over into the Twitter streets shortly after.

Remember, this all started after Tasha falsely accused Cardi of drug abuse and prostitution ... prompting Cardi to file a defamation lawsuit. Cardi now says only her mother and lawyers can give her the advice she needs to make the final decision.

She says her family and friends, including Offset, would immediately talk her into pushing for justice -- including clawing that $3.4 mil out of Tasha's hands. But, Cardi said seeing someone else in pain doesn't make her happy.