Cardi B and Tasha K Beef Reignites, Blogger Brings Up Takeoff, Delayed Album

Cardi B and Tasha K's beef won't die ... the blogger's stirring ish up again by telling Bardi Gang fans she's the reason Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album has been delayed.

On Thursday, Tasha dropped a sarcastic bomb masked as an apology ... claiming their years-long legal battle (which Cardi ultimately won) drained the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's bank account and pissed off her record label.

Tasha also took a dig at Cardi's hubby Offset's separate legal battle with his label and snarkily suggested Cardi has been on an endorsement spree in order to pay for studio time ... and her plastic surgery bills.

All of this seems like dangerous territory for a woman who's already been ordered to pay Cardi $4 million for trash-talking her.

Cardi's debut album ... 2018's "Invasion of Privacy" literally had all its songs go Platinum and is the highest-selling album from a female rapper to drop last decade, but Tasha claims the album lost money, and that's the only reason Cardi's shaking her down for the $4 mil.

What Tasha calls a shakedown, the rest of the world -- Cardi included -- calls a jury decision ... but tomayto tomahto.

Tasha went on to plug Ice Spice's upcoming "Barbie World" track ... a collab with Cardi's longtime rival Nicki Minaj as the icing on her revenge cake.